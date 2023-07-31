PDM parties to hold third meeting for caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Monday decided to hold the third round of consultation regarding the nomination of caretaker setup after the assemblies dissolution, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

As the dissolution of the assemblies draws nearer, the PPP and PML-N have intensified their efforts to reach a consensus on the caretaker setup. Sources revealed that the two parties are set to engage in a third round of consultations to expedite the process.

Having established contact with each other, both parties have agreed to hold a crucial meeting today. The primary agenda of this meeting will be to discuss the finalization of the caretaker setup to oversee the affairs of the country until the formation of the new government.

Sources within the PPP have informed that their party has already completed the process of consultation and deliberations regarding potential names for the caretaker prime minister. They are now prepared to present their nominee for the coveted position in today’s meeting with the PML-N.

It has been reported that PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari played a crucial role in overseeing the selection of suitable candidates for the caretaker prime minister’s position.

However, it’s worth noting that Asif Zardari is currently in Europe, undertaking a private visit.