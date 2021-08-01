PDM postpones Karachi rally amid Covid-19 surge

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced to postpone Karachi rally due to surging coronavirus cases in the port city, ARY News reported.

The PDM chief earlier announced to hold a rally in Karachi on August 13.

PML-N leader and Secretary-General of Pakistan Democratic Movement, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said the multi-party alliance will announce a new date of the Karachi rally once the Covid situation gets better in the provincial capital of Sindh.

According to the sources, the PDM has decided to give a tough time not only to Imran Khan’s PTI government but also to the PPP’s Sindh government.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) yesterday also postponed its scheduled protest rally in Hyderabad against the Sindh government after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Read More: MQM-P POSTPONES PROTEST RALLY AGAINST SINDH GOVT AMID COVID-19 SURGE

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on July 31 imposed lockdown in the province till August to stem the spread of coronavirus cases.

Earlier on July 18, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif held consultations on the next power shows of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

During the telephonic conversation, Fazlur Rehman and Nawaz Sharif discussed the political scenario besides exchanging views on the federal budget unveiled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

They held consultations on PDM’s power shows in Swat and Karachi. Both leaders agreed to give a tough time to the PTI-led federal government.