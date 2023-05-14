PDM seeks permission for sit-in outside SC

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday sought the local district administration’s permission to hold a sit-in outside Supreme Court premises in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the ruling coalition party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has submitted an application for public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chwok.

The application, a copy of which is available with ARY News, states that the ruling party alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) wishes to “hold a public gathering at D-Chowk, Islamabad on Monday at 10am”.

Former minister and PML-N leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry confirmed that an application on the matter had been submitted to the concerned authorities.

“PML-N workers from across Islamabad will fully participate in the protest,” he said.

PDM head Maulana Fazl had announced sit-in outside the apex court on May 12 after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted bail in several cases against him from Islamabad High Court a day after his release on the orders of a Supreme Court bench.