PDM session to mull over strategy for joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned an emergency session of the opposition alliance PDM on Saturday (today), ARY News reported.

The summit session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), scheduled at 3:30PM today here, will discuss the strategy of the alliance for joint sitting of the Parliament on November 10.

The session will consider over protest against hike in petroleum prices and spiraling inflation.

The session will also discuss the issue of electronic vote machines and PDM’s stance over awarding voting right to the overseas Pakistanis.

According to reports, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will chair the session on video link from Dera Ismail Khan.

According to an early report, the leaders of component parties of the PDM will also attend the meeting on video link.

The session will also be attended by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Akhtar Mengal, Aftab Sherpao, Shahid Khaqan, Awais Noorani and other leaders of the PDM parties.

