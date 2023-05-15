Maryam Nawaz alleges CJP misinterpreted Article 63A, misused suo motu powers

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has once again launched criticism against the Supreme Court (SC) and the Chief Justice of Pakistan, saying that the CJP ‘rewrote the Constitution for arbitrary decisions, misinterpreted Article 63A and misused suo motu powers’, ARY News reported on Monday.

While addressing Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) sit-in in Islamabad, Maryam Nawaz took aim at the Supreme Court (SC) and the CJP. She said that they will not criticise those judges who always follow the Constitution and the law.

She added that they will criticise those who illegally facilitated [former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief] Imran Khan.

She alleged that the Supreme Court (SC) should have strengthened the democracy but it clashed with the Parliament and a top judge allegedly remarked that he is happy after witnessing an accused in Rs60 billion corruption case instead of imposing strict penalties.

Maryam Nawaz said that parliament is the mother institution which makes the law and CJP is not authorised to stop the institution.

She added that the doctrine of necessity destroyed the country. “Some judges had taken oaths under PCO here but why the doctrine of necessity was not adopted for the nationals?”

The PML-N chief organiser said that PDM parties respect the Constitution, judiciary and law. She said that the real nationals are present at Shahrah-e-Dastoor and they respect the Constitution of Pakistan.

She alleged that the chief justice rewrote the Constitution for arbitrary decisions, misinterpreted Article 63A and misused the suo motu powers besides turning the top court into a one-man show.