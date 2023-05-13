PDM prepares for sit-in outside SC as political crisis intensifies

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is preparing for a sit-in outside Supreme Court (SC), as political crisis intensifies in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has begun the preparations and will go from Lahore to Islamabad to participate in the protest.

Sources confirmed that the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N chief organizer, Maryam Nawaz, will lead the rally to participate in the sit-in.

The preparations for the rally have already begun, with Malik Saiful Muluk Khokhar, the president of the Muslim League-Nawaz in Lahore, heading the efforts.