PDMA issues rain alert for KP and Northern Pakistan

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a rain forecast, indicating irregular rainfall and thunderstorms across the province in a weather alert issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported.



PDMA in the forecast has highlighted intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms starting across the province from September 16 to 19, 2025.

According to PDMA, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Peshawar, and Kohat districts may face heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

The PDMA has warned that the rainstorms may cause water flow to increase in rivers and streams, increasing the risk of flash floods.

Additionally, landslide risks are expected in mountainous regions such as Swat, Mansehra, Battagram, and Abbottabad.

Risky infrastructure, including weak housing structures, electric poles, billboards, and solar panels, is likely to face damage due to the intense weather.

PDMA urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period and remain alert. Tourists are especially advised to avoid visiting mountainous areas to avoid landslide risks.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has confirmed that moderate monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea are coming into the northern parts of the country. Rain is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and different areas of Punjab from September 15 to 19.

In Sindh, the weather will likely be hot and dry, with some clouds in coastal areas. Balochistan will have humid and partly cloudy weather.

For any emergency help, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has activated its helpline and told district officials to be ready.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a storm warning for Sindh, cautioning residents to avoid unnecessary travel and adopt safety measures as heavy rainfall is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours.

According to the PMD, the monsoon system affecting Sindh has intensified into a deep depression, which could bring over 100mm of rainfall, raising the risk of urban flooding.