PDMA issues alert after rain forecast

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about heavy rainfall in different areas of the province from Wednesday to Friday, ARY News reported on Monday.

The alert, addressed to all district administrations in the province, has advised remaining alert in view of a forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) about heavy rainfall with thunderstorms from September 8 to 10.

The administration officials have also been advised to take all precautionary measures in order to avoid losses and damage to property.

A letter has been sent to Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take precautionary measures to avert human and material losses.

Tourists have been advised to be careful while visiting hilly areas.

On the other hand, a new monsoon spell is expected in Karachi and adjoining areas of Sindh from September 09, quoting a weather official ARY News reported.

Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted that the fresh monsoon system will bring light to moderate rainfall in the region.

“The duration of the wet spell will remain on September 09 and 10,” the weather official said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday had announced that the heavy rains producing monsoon low over southern Sindh was fizzled out and become insignificant.