PDMA issues Glacial Lake Outburst alert for KP's upper districts

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for various upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of risk of flash floods, and landslides due to heavy rainfall from July 19 to 25.

The PDMA has cautioned the upper district administrations of the province to keep high alert.

The authority, warned against widespread rainfall expected across northern parts of the province from July 19 to July 25, raising concerns about flooding in mountainous areas and communities located near rivers and streams.

The PDMA cautioned against likely persistent rainfall that could accelerate the melting of glaciers, increasing the likelihood of Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). Such events can trigger sudden and powerful flash floods that pose serious risks to downstream settlements, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

The authority has issued alert for Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Bahrain, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan, and Mansehra, where district administrations have been directed to keep high alert throughout the forecast period.

The PDMA KP has directed for activating emergency plans and evacuation centres in sensitive areas and in case of emergency inform the PDMA Helpline 1700.