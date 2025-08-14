PDMA issues GLOF alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) given the forecast for heavy and intermittent rains next week.

The PDMA has advised residents of Upper Chitral, Lower Chitral, Lower Dir, Swat, and Upper Kohistan to remain particularly cautious, warning that heavy rains may cause landslides and flash floods in local streams and rivers.

The authority has instructed District administrations to monitor vulnerable sites, issue timely warnings, and conduct evacuation drills.

It advised people to avoid unnecessary movement near waterways and to refrain from driving vehicles through fast-flowing water. Tourists have also been urged to exercise caution and follow safety measures.

The spokesman of PDMA said that the authority has also launched a public awareness campaign to educate people on protective measures against possible losses.

He said that the Emergency Operations Centre of PDMA is fully functional to deal with any emergency situation, and the public can report incidents or seek information via the helpline 1700.