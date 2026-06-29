PDMA issues Punjab rain alert from July 1-6

LAHORE: Provincial disaster management authority Punjab has issued an alert of rainfall, strong winds and hailstorm in various parts of the province during next twenty-four hours.

According to the PDMA Punjab spokesperson has cautioned against rainfall in Punjab. According to the authority, rain is likely in most districts of Punjab from July 1 to 6, raising concerns about urban flooding in major cities.

PDMA in its alert predicted rainfall in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Kh0shab, Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Narowal districts.

Rainfall is expected in Sahiwal, Jhang, Tobatek Singh, Pakpattan, Nankana Sahib, Okara, Kasur, Bhakkar, Layya, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, D.G.Khan and Multan from July 3 to 6.

PDMA has warned of possible urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore and Faisalabad during the upcoming monsoon spell.

The Meteorological Department has forecast the arrival of the monsoon season from the first week of July, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and the risk of flooding and landslides across multiple parts of the country.