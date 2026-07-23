PDMA issues rain and storm alert for Sindh from today

KARACHI: PDMA Sindh has issued a weather alert with regard to rainfall and storms in Sindh from Thursday to Saturday.

DG PDMA Sindh Salman Shah, citing the Met Office predicted rainfall in various districts of Sindh up to July 25.

The Met Office has forecast likely heavy rainfall in Sindh’s Tharparker, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Badin and Hyderabad districts during the wet spell. The weather office has also predicted rain in Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad up to July 25, while light to moderate rain in Ghotki, Kashmore, Jacoababad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Khairpur districts.

Director General PDMA has said that rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Larkana, Naushahro Feroze and Thatta district on Thursday and Friday.

The PDMA has directed district authorities and concerned departments to keep alert and ensure precautionary measures.

DG PDMA has said that the PDMA has been alert and the pumps are ready for dewatering operations.

Met Office earlier said that the monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country, and are likley to strengthen. A westerly wave is also affecting most parts of the country.

Widespread intermittent rain-wind/thundershower is expected in southeast/ northeastern Sindh, northeast/southern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavyfalls may also occur at isolated places during the period.