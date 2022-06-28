PDMA issues warnings of heavy rain, urban flooding in KP

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued warnings of heavy rain and urban flooding across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the PDMA has also issued a notification to the district administration and relevant agencies.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted heavy rains in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Dir, Swat, Malakand, and Tor Ghar.

Similarly, heavy rains are expected in Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Mansehra, Mohmand, Karam, Nowshera, Abbottabad, and Peshawar.

The notification has warned that the heavy rain can cause urban floods in Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan, while land sliding in upper parts and hilly areas of the province are expected.

All the Deputy Commissioners of KP have been advised to take precautionary measures in order to ensure the protection of the public and their property from any loss. “The availability of machinery should be ensured to deal with the untoward incident,” it added.

The PDMA has directed the tourists to be aware of the precautionary measures and weather conditions. Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Center is fully operational.

