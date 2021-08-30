PDMA issues weather alert after rain forecast for Sindh districts

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh on Monday issued a weather alert for precautionary measures during likely rainfall in the province, ARY News reported.

The PDMA in an advisory urged the authorities to remove billboards and hoardings and take other precautionary measures ahead of likely rainfall in several parts of Sindh including Karachi from August 31.

The PDMA has advised caution to concerned authorities to avoid loss of life during the rainfall. Karachi had received the first spell of monsoon rains on July 12.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall in Sindh from August 31st.

Met office has predicted rain-thunderstorm with occasional gusty winds in Tharparker, Umerkot and Sanghar districts from Tuesday night to Friday.

Rainfall with occasional gusty winds likely in all districts of Sindh from 1st to 3rd September, according to the forecast.

Light to medium rainfall likely to lash Karachi during the period.

Southeastern Sindh, northeastern Balochistan, Punjab and other parts of the country will likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm on Tuesday.