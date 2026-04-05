PDMA KP issues alert for rain spell from April 06 to 09

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued alert for district authorities after rain forecast for most of the districts of the province under the influence of a weather system from April 06 to 09.

The PDMA has cautioned against a strong westerly wave system with impact to various districts of the province.

It is to be mentioned that the PMD forecast widespread rains and thunderstorm (snowfall over mountains) expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan from April 6 to 9 with occasional gaps. “Heavy falls/Hailstorm is also likely at scattered places on April 7 and 8.

The PDMA has warned against landslides and flash floods in different parts of the province, while likely urban flooding in plains including Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera.

“Strong winds and hailstorm could damage weaker structures, poles and solar panels,” according to the PDMA.

The disaster management authority has also advised farmers to take precautionary measures to protect standing crops across the province.