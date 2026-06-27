PDMA KP issues Glacial Lake Outburst alert

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s five upper districts.

The PDMA has in its advisory cautioned against glacial lake outburst flood, landslides and flash floods and advised administrations of Chitral, Swat, Dir, Kohistan and Mansehra districts to remain alert and take precautionary measures.

The authority has instructed district administrations to monitor vulnerable sites, issue timely warnings, and conduct evacuation drills.

It advised people to avoid unnecessary movement near waterways and to refrain from driving vehicles through fast-flowing water. Tourists have also been urged to exercise caution and follow safety measures.

The spokesman of PDMA also called for a public awareness campaign to educate people on protective measures against possible losses.