PDMA Punjab cautions against maximum temperatures, rainfall

LAHORE: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has cautioned the authorities against the heatwave conditions in most districts of the province from Thursday (today) to May 11.

The PDMA has issued an advisory to government departments about above normal weather conditions in the province during May and next two months.

“Above normal temperatures and rainfall is expected during the months of May, June and July,” a spokesperson of the PDMA has stated.

Punjab’s northern and northwestern parts could receive above normal rainfall, while slightly below normal rain is expected in the eastern Punjab, spokesperson said.

The parts of central Punjab will receive normal rain, PDMA official said.

The PDMA has warned against above normal temperatures in the province during May, and heatwave conditions in most districts of Punjab from Thursday (today) to May 11.

The DG PDMA has cautioned all concerned provincial departments, divisional and district authorities, police, WASA and Rescue 1122 in its weather alert. Advising provincial departments to be prepared to tackle any emergency.