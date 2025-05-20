web analytics
PDMA Punjab directs for heatwave safety measures at cattle markets

By Web Desk
LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued instructions for the heatwave safety measures in cattle markets.

Scores of animal markets mushroom in cities and towns across the country ahead of the Eid ul Adha (Feast of Sacrifice).

DG PDMA has directed for water supply arrangements for animals at cattle markets in the province.

Concerned officials have also been directed to ensure makeshift sheds in animal markets in Punjab.

PDMA has also urged for arrangement of health centres as well as veterinary health centres at markets.

The disaster management authority has said that the heatwave conditions are likely to persist in the month of June, ” With precautionary measures we can avoid the adverse impact of strong heat and the heatwave conditions”.

The authority has also advised cattle traders as well as customers to follow precautionary measures in adverse weather conditions.

