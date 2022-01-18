PDMA Punjab issues advisory for rain, snowfall from today

LAHORE: Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised district officials to take precautionary measures ahead of a spell of rain and snowfall in province from Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

“Murree will likely to receive snowfall from tonight, which can block the roads,” the PDMA cautioned in a letter to district authorities.

“Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Kasur, Khoshab, Sialkot, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin will likely to receive rainfall,” PDMA stated.

The Met Office had earlier warned that, a weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday (today) and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

According to the weather report, Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur districts will receive rain from Tuesday to Thursday (morning).

Light to moderate snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday (night) to Thursday.

