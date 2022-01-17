PDMA Punjab issues alert ahead of predicted snowfall in Murree

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Monday issued an alert over expected snowfall, rainfall in Murree and other districts of the province, ARY News reported.

PDMA Punjab has issued alert over likely rainfall and snowfall in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore from Tuesday to Thursday morning.

The PDMA has advised all deputy commissioners and emergency services in the province to take precautionary measures to avoid any human and material losses.

Weather Alert (17 January 2022) pic.twitter.com/ytf3sH9Ime — PDMA Punjab Official (@PdmapunjabO) January 17, 2022

On the other hand, Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cloudy in upper parts and north Balochistan during the next twelve hours.

Ziarat valley on Monday received the third snowfall of the current winter season. The snowfall that started on Monday night, turned the weather cold in the area.

However, light rain and snow is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad eight degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar ten, Quetta six, Gilgit three, Murree and Muzaffarabad five degree centigrade.

