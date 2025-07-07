PDMA Punjab issues flood alert for Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi rivers

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued warning of flooding in Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi rivers and adjacent drains on Monday.

PDMA has warned of extra-ordinary hike in water level of rivers from July 07 to 09.

The authority has cautioned against high flood in Chenab River at Maralla headworks.

Meanwhile, there is danger of medium to high flood in drains adjacent to Ravi and Chenab rivers.

PDMA also apprehended flash flood in Rod Kohis (mountain channels) of Dera Ghazi Khan.

PDMA has also cautioned against likely urban flooding in Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Rawalpindi divisions.

The disaster management authority has issued an alert to Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and WASA authorities.

Rescue 1122 has been directed to prepare in advance to tackle any emergency situation along with storage of fuel.

“People should be kept aware of the developing situation along with supply of food and clean water,” PDMA directed.

Citizens and livestock from riverbanks should be evacuated to safer places, PDMA ordered.