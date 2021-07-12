PDMA Punjab issues high flood alert for Chenab River

LAHORE: Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab has issued alert over apprehensions of high level flood in River Chenab, ARY News reported on Monday.

The high level flood is expected in Chenab on July 12 and 13 with a flood flow of 2,00,000 to 3,00,000 cusecs of water, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in its alert.

The water level at outfall drains linked to the river will likely to soar causing flood in the area.

The PDMA has advised concerned departments and district officials to take precautionary measures to avoid losses in the high level flood in river.

“The people settled along the river bank should be shifted to safer places,” the disaster management authority advised.

Flooding in Chenab could affect Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Chiniot and Jhang districts, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority warned.

It is pertinent to mention here that the release of water from India into Chenab results in water level rise in the river in this side of the border.

The water also rise at the outfall drains linked to the river affecting a vast area adjacent to the river and drown crops.