PDMA Punjab issues rain alert after fresh monsoon spell forecast

LAHORE: Punjab’s most districts to receive rainfall during next 24 hours, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said in an alert on Monday.

“Fresh spell of monsoon rainfall is predicted to begin in Punjab from today,” PDMA spokesman said in an advisory.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has advised the administration to keep alert during the rain spell.

“Indus River has been in low flood level at Tarbela, Kalabagh, Chashma and Taunsa,” disaster management official said. “Water flow at Chenab, Jhelum, Ravi and Sutlej rivers has been on normal level,” he said.

PDMA stated that the water flow has been normal at Rod Kohis (hill torrents) of Dera Ghazi Khan and local streams and drains adjacent to rivers.

Monsoon rains have claimed 163 lives in current season in Punjab, while 579 citizens have been injured in rain-related incidents in the province.

Devastating rains have damaged 215 homes and killed 121 animals, PDMA said.