PDMA Sindh issues rain and storm alert

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert of rainfall with thunder and windstorm across the province from March 25 to March 29, with occasional gaps.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted showers in parts of Sindh between March 25 and March 29, with occasional gaps.

Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Dadu, Kashmore, Jacobabad and Larkana districts of Sindh are expected to receive rainfall during the forecast period, Director General PDMA Sindh Salman Shah said.

The disaster management authority has directed the staff of concerned departments to keep alert with required machinery to tackle any emergency situation. “Strong winds and hailstorm could damage vulnerable structures and solar panels”.

The rain spell likely to bring down temperatures.

PDMA has advised all deputy commissioners and concerned departments to keep high alert.

The Met Office on Monday predicted rainfall and thunderstorms across the country.

It warned that windstorms and hailstorms could also damage standing crops in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, advising farmers to “manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions”.

It further advised tourists and travellers to keep extra caution and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.