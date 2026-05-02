PDMA warns against heavy rains, storms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday has issued an alert of rain and thunderstorm in the province from May 2 to 4 calling district administrations to take precautionary measures.

The westerly weather system is forecast to bring dust-thunderstorms and rain, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms across the large swathes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Saturday evening till Monday.

The PDMA has warned against likely rain and hailstorms in upper districts of KP and expected heavy rainfall in Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera and plains of the region with likely threat of urban flooding.

The disaster management authority has warned against landslides in vulnerable area of upper districts and flooding in local drains.

“Strong winds could damage, vulnerable structures, electric poles and solar panels,” PDMA said.

The farmers have been advised to take care of their crops to avoid losses.

The district authorities have been directed to keep the rescue teams on alert and ensure provision of resources.

The PDMA has also directed to keep the key highways open and the traffic flowing while taking urgent measures to ensure water drainage and avoiding urban flooding.

The Met Office has forecast thunderstorms, rains and hailstorms under the influence of the westerly wave in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Khyber, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan districts of the province.