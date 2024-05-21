Peace in South Asia linked with just settlement of Kashmir dispute: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday emphasised that a durable peace in South Asia was contingent upon a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The prime minister made these remarks while talking to a delegation of Kashmiri Diaspora activists, led by Secretary General, World Kashmir Awareness Forum Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, here today.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmiri people’s struggle for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination.

He lauded the Kashmiri activists’ efforts to increase global awareness about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the plight of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The prime minister recalled that he had never missed any opportunity to raise the voice in support of Kashmiri brothers and sisters, as evident from his address at the 2022 UN General Assembly, as well as at other forums including SCO and with other world leaders.

The Kashmiri activists thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s consistent support to the Kashmir cause. They also apprised him of the latest developments in the region and shared their efforts to highlight the Kashmir freedom struggle in various parts of the world.

Kashmir issue remains a flash point between Pakistan and India with Islamabad constantly urging the world to hold a plebiscite on Kashmir.

Recently, the Indian Supreme Court ruled that Article 370 which guaranteed special status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a temporary provision and that the occupied territory was an integral part of the country.

The Narendra Modi regime in gross violation of the United Nations resolutions and international law scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution that granted special autonomous status to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and imposed military siege in the territory on 5th August 2019.

As a result, the state of more than 12 million people was also split into two federally administered territories.

Subsequently, a batch of petitions challenged the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud heard the matter for 16 days and reserved its verdict on September 5.

While announcing the reserved verdict, Indian SC held that the occupied territory became an integral part of India “which is evident from Article 1 and 370 of the constitution”.

In its judgment, which was reserved in September, the top court said the Occupied Kashmir was an integral part of India, which had not attained internal sovereignty after joining the Union (India).