Peacock releases official trailer for 'The Miniature Wife'

Peacock released the official trailer for The Miniature Wife.

The trailer was released on March 3, starring Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen. The series, based on 10 episodes, is set to be released on April 9 on the streaming platform.

Based on the short story by Manuel Gonzales, “The Miniature Wife” follows married couple Lindy (Banks) and Les (Macfadyen) as they grapple with the fallout of a technological accident that triggers an extreme relationship crisis, per the official logline. What begins as a domestic imbalance turns literal when Les accidentally shrinks Lindy to doll size during a botched experiment, forcing the pair to confront long-simmering tensions in entirely new ways.

The ensemble cast includes O-T Fagbenle, Zoe Lister-Jones, Sian Clifford and Sofia Rosinsky, with Ronny Chieng, Aasif Mandvi, Rong Fu and Tricia Black appearing in recurring roles.

Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner created the series and serve as showrunners and executive producers. Michael Aguilar and Suzanne Heathcote also executive produce, alongside Banks and Macfadyen. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res, the studio behind “The Morning Show” and “Pachinko.” Greg Mottola directs episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108 and also serves as an executive producer.

“The Miniature Wife” marks the latest high-profile original for Peacock as the NBCUniversal-backed streamer continues to build out its scripted slate.

The trailer teased a mix of comedy and emotional reckoning as the couple navigates resentment, vulnerability and shifting control while racing to restore Lindy to her regular size.