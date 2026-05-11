Peake, 19, handed first Australia white-ball call-up

Up-and-coming 19-year-old batsman Oliver Peake and all-rounder Liam Scott were on Monday given their first call-ups to Australia’s white-ball squads, but veteran T20 all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was left out.

Australia will play three one-day internationals against Pakistan in Rawalpindi and Lahore from May 30 before travelling to Bangladesh in June for three ODIs in Dhaka and three T20s in Chattogram.

ODI captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will miss the tours to rest after playing in the IPL.

Twenty20 skipper Mitchell Marsh will captain the ODI team in Cummins’ absence.

Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis, who were both part of the Australia squad that failed to make it out of the group stage at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, have been dropped.

Peake, who has captained Australia Under-19s, will be blooded at senior level for the first time on the Pakistan leg of the tour.

But he will not feature in the Bangladesh matches, when a number of senior players return after stints in the IPL, including Travis Head, Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshuis.

The 25-year-old Scott was named in the ODI squads.

Left-arm spinning all-rounder Joel Davies, 22, was named in the T20 squad for the first time.

“It’s always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team,” national selection chair George Bailey said.

“The blend of experienced players coupled with new or returning players will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours.”

Australia squad for Pakistan ODIs (May 30 to June 4): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Australia squad for Bangladesh ODIs (June 9-14): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Australia squad for Bangladesh T20s (June 17-21): Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa