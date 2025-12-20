Peaky Blinder: The immortal man returns for new chapter

“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” served as a continuation of the beloved BBC series, which spanned six seasons from 2013 to 2022.

The series, written by Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper, the film sees Cillian Murphy reprise his iconic role as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby.

The storyline is set in Birmingham during World War II, 1940, and the plot unfolds as the global conflicts collide with the Shelby family’s power struggles. Picking up after the series finale, Tommy emerges from self-imposed exile to face both external enemies and his own inner demons.

It follows that the central themes of legacy, survival, and confronting the past permeate the narrative as Tommy grapples with the question of whether he can safeguard his empire or if the burden of war will lead to its downfall.

The film featured returning familiar faces such as Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, and Ian Peck, while also introducing new characters played by Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham, injecting fresh energy and challenges into the Peaky Blinders universe.

Fans can look forward to two ways to experience “The Immortal Man”: it will first celebrate its debut in select theatres before streaming globally on Netflix, merging the traditional cinematic experience with the convenience of on-demand viewing.

Steven Knight has characterised the movie as a natural progression of the series rather than a mere epilogue, highlighting how the wartime setting heightens the drama and emotional stakes. He emphasised that while the television series has concluded, the Shelby saga is far from finished.

In addition to the film, the Peaky Blinders universe is set to expand further with a sequel series focusing on a new generation of the Shelby family already in development, with Cillian Murphy serving as an executive producer.

For fans, “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” promises a powerful and gritty return to the franchise’s world, honouring its legacy while exploring uncharted territories in the ongoing story.