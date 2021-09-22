Peaky Blinders director hints at major character development of Gina Gray

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has announced some major developments of Anya Taylor-Joy’s character Gina Gray in season six.

The final episode of season five saw Gina and her husband Michael Gray (Joe Cole) asking Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) to step down as Peaky Blinders leader and give control of the family business to them.

Thomas does not take it well and burns their proposition, leaving the two upset.

Read More: Popular drama ‘Peaky Blinders’ to end!

It was Gina’s character that was standing out the most.

Byrne, speaking in an interview, has predicted that her over-ambitious nature can be a key factor in causing rifts between the family member. He added that Gina has already started to influence her husband.

Read More: Peaky Blinders season 5: Is Tommy Shelby dead?

Speaking with a foreign news agency, the director

“She’s from an influential family on the east coast of America,” he said. “She’s incredibly ambitious. She has great street smarts, but they haven’t been honed.

“She’s a fish out of water [in the U.K.]. She’s followed Michael on a whim, but very quickly starts to exert her own control on him.”

It is also been speculated that the couple is working as a spy when Shelby’s plan to assassinate his rival Oswald Mosley was foiled.