Cillian Murphy back as Netflix greenlights Peaky Blinders sequel

Peaky Blinders is officially making a comeback on Netflix, with the franchise set to expand through a feature film titled The Immortal Man starring Cillian Murphy and a brand-new sequel series.

The hit crime drama, which ended in 2022 after six acclaimed seasons, is now returning in two big ways, giving fans of Peaky Blinders a fresh chapter to look forward to.

Netflix revealed that The Immortal Man will act as a bridge between the original series and what comes next. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie stars Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, and Stephen Graham, with franchise creator Steven Knight penning the script.

While a release date has not yet been confirmed, The Immortal Man is expected to premiere next year and will continue the story of the Shelby family, picking up directly from where Peaky Blinders left off.

But that is not the end for Peaky Blinders. Following The Immortal Man, Netflix will launch a two-season sequel, developed in collaboration with the BBC. Each season will feature six episodes, focusing on a new generation of the Shelby family as the story moves into the post-WWII era.

Set in 1953, the sequel will follow Birmingham’s massive reconstruction efforts after the war, turning the city into a battleground of opportunity, ambition, and bloodshed.

Steven Knight expressed his excitement for the future of Peaky Blinders, calling it a “new chapter” rooted in the city’s history and driven by a younger Shelby generation.

Cillian Murphy, who played Thomas Shelby, will return as an executive producer, further strengthening the connection between the original series and the sequel.

The Immortal Man will therefore serve not just as a continuation, but also as a passing of the torch from Murphy’s iconic character to the next lead.

With the BBC and Netflix both backing the project, and Knight guiding the storytelling, the Peaky Blinders universe is set for a bold new phase.

For fans, the announcement means more than just one return, it’s the revival of one of television’s most celebrated dramas. Between The Immortal Man and the sequel series, Peaky Blinders is ready to dominate screens again, ensuring its legacy continues to grow.

