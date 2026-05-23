The upcoming sequel to Peaky Blinders has officially unveiled its first look, introducing Charlie Heaton as the grown-up son of Tommy Shelby.

Best known for playing Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things, Heaton is stepping into the role of Charles Shelby in the new six-episode series, which will focus on the next generation of the Shelby family following Tommy Shelby’s departure in the recently released spin-off film “The Immortal Man.”

The new series is currently in production in Birmingham and is set in the 1950s, around a decade after World War II, as the city begins rebuilding after the devastation of the Blitz.

“Having fought a violent war, much of it behind enemy lines, Charles Shelby is now embracing normality,” reads the synopsis. “He hasn’t seen his half-brother Duke in years. Charles severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?”

Joining Heaton in the series is Jamie Bell, who will play Duke Shelby, Charles’ half-brother. Duke was previously portrayed by Barry Keoghan in “The Immortal Man.”

The cast also includes Jessica Brown Findlay, Lashana Lynch and Lucy Karczewski.

Created and written by Steven Knight, the sequel will premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK, while international audiences will be able to stream it on Netflix.