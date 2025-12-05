Cillian Murphy stuns in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man poster

Netflix has finally revealed the first look at Cillian Murphy and release plans for Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, the long-awaited feature film continuation of Steven Knight’s iconic crime saga. The movie hits select theaters on March 6, 2026, before streaming on Netflix on March 20, 2026.

Set in Birmingham during 1940, the story plunges Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby into one of his toughest chapters. With WWII raging and the country in turmoil, Tommy is forced out of self-imposed exile to confront his most destructive reckoning yet.

The future of his family and the nation hangs in the balance, and he faces the ultimate choice: protect the legacy he built or watch it burn.

The first look at Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man already teases the tension, the grit, and that unmistakable Shelby swagger.

Alongside Cillian Murphy, the cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan, and Stephen Graham, bringing a mix of familiar faces and new players to the high-stakes drama.

Fans shouldn’t worry; Peaky Blinders isn’t stopping here. A sequel series has also been greenlit, with Cillian Murphy returning as executive producer and Knight back at the helm.

Set in 1953, post-war Birmingham is rebuilding, and the Shelby family remains at the bloody heart of the city’s power struggles. The new series promises to push the mythos of Peaky Blinders even further, blending ambition, danger, and that signature style fans can’t get enough of.

With Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man giving audiences a cinematic dose of the Shelby saga and the sequel series on the horizon, it’s clear the world of Peaky Blinders isn’t just surviving—it’s evolving.

Mark your calendars: Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man hits theaters March 6, 2026, and arrives on Netflix March 20, 2026. For fans of Cillian Murphy, the Shelby family, and everything that makes Peaky Blinders unforgettable, it’s going to be one hell of a ride.