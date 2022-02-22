PECA Amendment not come into effect retroactively: Khalid Javed

ISLAMABAD: Amendments in Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) will not be retroactive, citing the Attorney General ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“The amendments will not come into effect retroactively,” Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan talking to ARY News said.

“The PECA (amendment) ordinance will be draconian if it will come into force as it is,” top state lawyer said. “This law will be regulated for enforcement,” Khalid Javed said.

“This ordinance has not been applied in legal action against Mohsin Baig neither it will be,” he said.

Commenting on the election code of conduct amendment, the Attorney General said that this ordinance has not curtailed the powers of the election commission.

“The high court is trying to remove the amendment’s teeth,” AG said. “I will assist the high court,” Khalid Javed Khan added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has amended the election code of conduct through an ordinance to allow members of parliament to campaign.

