PECA amendment: President Zardari-Fazlur Rehman conversation revealed

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah revealed a conversation between party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and President Asif Ali Zardari before the letter assented the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025.

Speaking during ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Hafiz Hamdullah shed light on the events leading up to the signing of the PECA Amendment Bill 2025.

He said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had contacted President Zardari to express concerns over the bill.

“President Zardari assured Maulana Fazlur Rehman that he would wait for the return of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi before making any decision,” the JUI-F leader added.

Hafiz Hamdullah said that despite the assurance President Asif Ali Zardari signed the bill into law just hours after the conversation,

Hafiz Hamdullah said that he was ‘shocked and disappointed’ over President Zardari’s decision, stating that the government has effectively banned discussion on the matter.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been a vocal advocate for democracy and the protection of the constitution. His efforts were instrumental in blocking several amendments to the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which the government itself was unaware of,” Hafiz Hamdullah added.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Asif Ali Zardari approved the ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025.

In addition to the PECA Amendment Bill, the President has also granted approval to the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025. This bill is seen as a key initiative to modernise Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and promote technological advancements.

The bill was moved in the upper House of the Parliament after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.