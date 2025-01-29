PFUJ vows to continue protest against PECA amendment bill

LAHORE: The Secretary General of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Arshad Ansari, has pledged to continue their protest against the controversial PECA Amendment Bill, ARY News reported.

President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has approved the ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025 and Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025, sparking strong opposition from the journalist community.

Speaking to ARY News, Arshad Ansari announced that journalists would boycott all provincial assemblies’ sessions and government events as part of their protest. He also vowed to stage demonstrations outside the Presidency and Prime Minister’s House.

Calling it a matter of civil liberties, Arshad Ansari stated that PFUJ would challenge the law in court.

Secretary General PFUJ warned that the government could misuse the legislation to suppress journalists under the pretext of combating fake news.

“The real factory of lies is the government itself,” he added, accusing politicians of being the primary spreaders of misinformation.

He further demanded that lawmakers spreading falsehoods in parliament should also be held accountable under the PECA Act.

On January 28, the Senate Tuesday passed the PECA Amendments Bill, 2025.

The bill was moved in the upper House of the Parliament after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In his remarks, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill, 2025 is aimed at dealing with the issues on social media.

He assured it is not directed against the journalists of television and newspapers.

The minister said the opposition was also engaged on the bill through the platforms of standing committees of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

PECA Amendment Bill 2025 challenged in LHC

In a related news, the PECA Bill, has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per details, the petitioner said in his plea that the PECA bill which deprives people of freedom of speech was approved without any consultation with the stakeholders and unions of journalists

The petition stated that the bill would result in severe punishment, including three years’ imprisonment and a fine. The court is urged to declare the PECA Amendment Bill 2025 null and void.