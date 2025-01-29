President enacts PECA Amendment Bill 2025 into law

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has approved the ‘controversial’ Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendments Bill, 2025, ARY News reported.
According to reports, in addition to the PECA Amendment Bill, the President has also granted approval to the Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2025. This bill is seen as a key initiative to modernize Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and promote technological advancements.
Furthermore, the President has endorsed the National Commission on the Status of Women Bill, which aims to strengthen the institutional framework for promoting women’s rights and addressing gender-based issues in the country.
On January 28, the Senate Tuesday passed the PECA Amendments Bill, 2025.
The bill was moved in the upper House of the Parliament after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.
