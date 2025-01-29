President enacts PECA Amendment Bill 2025 into law

Furthermore, the President has endorsed the National Commission on the Status of Women Bill, which aims to strengthen the institutional framework for promoting women’s rights and addressing gender-based issues in the country.

On January 28, the Senate Tuesday passed the PECA Amendments Bill, 2025.

The bill was moved in the upper House of the Parliament after the Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain moved the bill on behalf of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In his remarks, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment Bill, 2025 is aimed at dealing with the issues on social media.

He assured it is not directed against the journalists of television and newspapers.

The minister said the opposition was also engaged on the bill through the platforms of standing committees of both the National Assembly and the Senate.

PECA Amendment Bill 2025 challenged in LHC

In a related news, the PECA Bill, has been challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per details, the petitioner said in his plea that the PECA bill which deprives people of freedom of speech was approved without any consultation with the stakeholders and unions of journalists

The petition stated that the bill would result in severe punishment, including three years’ imprisonment and a fine. The court is urged to declare the PECA Amendment Bill 2025 null and void.