Senate body approves PECA Amendment Bill

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Bill, despite strong opposition from journalist organizations.

The Senate body session was chaired by Senator Faisal Saleem. The meeting was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Umar Farooq, Kamran Murtaza, Palwasha Khan, and Mir Dostain Hassan Domki.

During the session, journalist representatives opposed the bill, claiming it restricts press freedom and contains multiple flaws.

The Senate body chairman asked the journalists to submit their grievances against the PECA Amendment Bill in writing.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui highlighted that “no special law is needed to detain individuals in Pakistan,” sharing his personal experience of being arrested under tenancy laws. He noted that certain amendments were agreed upon during discussions with the Information Minister, and additional changes might be needed in the National Assembly.

The PECA Amendment Bill was approved by the Senate body, JUI-F lawmaker Kamran Murtaza opposed it.

On January 23, the National Assembly passed the PECA Amendment Bill, 2025, a contentious bill aimed at regulating social media in Pakistan.

As per details, the bill, presented by Federal Minister Rana Tanveer, seeks to establish a new authority to oversee social media platforms and protect users’ rights.

The authority will be responsible for facilitating social media platforms, ensuring users’ rights, and registering social media platforms.

After the formation of the authority, it will have the power to take disciplinary action against social media platforms that violate the law, direct relevant institutions to remove illegal content, and register and deregister social media platforms.