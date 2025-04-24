23 PECA cases filed over fake videos of politicians, govt officials in 24 hours

LAHORE: A crackdown has been launched in Lahore on individuals uploading fake videos of politicians and government officials on social media, ARY News reported quoting police.

As per details, 23 cases have been filed under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) within 24 hours, according to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Investigation.

The DIG Investigation stated that those involved in spreading objectionable and inappropriate content do not deserve leniency. He emphasized that elements ridiculing institutions will face stringent punishment, as their actions aim to sow discord and incite hatred against state institutions.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cyber Crime assured that robust charge sheets, supported by solid evidence, will be prepared to ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said deepfake videos are being used to malign women in Pakistan.

Deepfakes — which manipulate genuine audio, photos or video of people into false likenesses — are becoming increasingly convincing and easier to make as artificial intelligence (AI) enters the mainstream.

Read more: Govt to catch each and every culprit behind Uzma Bukhari deepfake video: Shaza Fatima Khawaja

Bokhari, who is haunted by an objectionable deepfake video published to discredit her role as one of the nation’s few female leaders in an interview with AFP voiced the importance of the matter.

“I was shattered when it came into my knowledge,” said 48-year-old Bokhari and added it was very difficult and she was depressed.

“My daughter, she hugged me and said: ‘Mama, you have to fight it out’.”

“When I go to the court, I have to remind people again and again that I have a fake video,” she said and urged for awareness about the deepfake videos in Pakistan.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said the judiciary and the system of police need to be modernised to counter such issues as deepfake videos are frequently used to discredit women in Pakistan, she claimed.