PECA: PM reassures protection of journalists from needless actions

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reassured the delegation of the provision of protection to journalists against needless action under different laws including the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, while talking to the delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors in Lahore today, reiterated his commitment to ensuring freedom of press and expression in the country.

He said the government has no plans to place any restrictions on media. The premier reassured the delegation of the provision of protection to journalists against needless action under different laws including PECA Ordinance.

He said that the Law Ministry has been tasked with reviewing the PECA ordinance, Radio Pakistan reported.

Praising the positive role played by CPNE for the protection of democracy and the progress of democratic institutions, Shehbaz Sharif said that the present government is willing to work constructively with CPNE and other representative journalist bodies.

He said that the present government is taking every possible measure for power generation and ensuring its transmission to address plights being suffered by the public.

PM Sharif said that the government is striving hard to ensure the provision of basic life needs to poor people, including atta, medical treatment and medicines at cheaper rates.

He said that the previous government doubled the loan burden over the nation during the last four years, due to which the lives of poor people have become more miserable.

PM Sharif said that the nation needs unity these days so that unusual economic issues can be solved for the welfare of the public. He said that in these circumstances, taking out the long march against the present government is unreasonable and tantamount to dividing the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the present government is also working tirelessly to work effectively on all development projects in the country including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Reko Diq.

He said that the government wants to have foreign relations with all states including brother countries on the basis of mutual respect and bilateral interests.

The premier also reiterated his commitment that electoral reforms are essential for holding transparent elections in the country.

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Secretary Information Shaheera Shahid and high up officials were present on the occasion. The CPNE delegation included the President of CPNE Kazim Khan, Senior Vice President Ayaz Khan, Vice President Punjab Arshad Ahmad Arif, and Secretary-General Aamir Mehmood among other members.

