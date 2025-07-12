web analytics
Pedro Pascal responds to Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ casting backlash

Actor Pedro Pascal, who is set to join the MCU as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, with the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps’, addressed the criticism over his Marvel casting, admitting that it did impact him.

Ahead of the much-anticipated release of the superhero movie this month, Pedro Pascal opened up on getting his first Marvel role at the age of 50, and finally broke the silence on the age-related backlash over his casting in the upcoming ‘Fantastic Four’ film.

While Pascal mentioned that he usually ignores the chatter about his appearance, the actor confessed that it did impact him this time. “I think that sometimes the outside will find you no matter how much you try to protect yourself from it, and it just comes with the territory,” he said at a fan event in London.

“I think maybe my nerves were bigger (this time) than they usually are, and so I think I just was a little bit more sensitive to the love that people have for stories like this,” he reasoned. “Because I know that they wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the love that people have for these characters.”

Besides Pascal, Marvel’s superhero film stars Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn, along with Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and Ralph Ineson.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ is scheduled for global cinema rollout on July 25.

Read more Pedro Pascal news here

