Pedro Pascal defends Rachel Zegler as Snow White struggles at the box office

Pedro Pascal has stepped into the ongoing controversy surrounding Disney’s live-action Snow White, showing his support for lead actress Rachel Zegler.

Pedro Pascal, known for his outspoken political views, shared a photo of Rachel Zegler on his Instagram Stories, calling her an “#icon” in the caption.

This show of support comes amid criticism Rachel Zegler has faced since her casting as the iconic Snow White, a character traditionally portrayed as fair-skinned.

The backlash against Rachel Zegler began with her casting as the Latina Snow White, which led to mixed reactions from fans.

Rachel Zegler was also criticised for comments she made about the 1937 animated classic, and some have blamed her for the film’s disappointing box office performance.

Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen in Snow White, has also been part of the ongoing conversation but has remained largely silent on the controversy surrounding Zegler.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal’s public support for the actress has drawn attention, with fans and critics alike weighing in on the situation.

Earlier, In an unexpected twist at the box office, David Ayer’s blue-collar drama A Working Man starring Jason Statham has emerged victorious over Disney’s Snow White, marking a surprising turn of events this weekend.

Jason Statham starrer A Working Man is projected to bring in around $15.6 million in its opening, after topping the charts on Friday with a $5.6 million gross, outshining Snow White, which is expected to earn between $14 million and $15 million in its second weekend.

This marks a steep 65 percent drop for Snow White, as poor word-of-mouth and controversial headlines surrounding its star, Rachel Zegler, continue to hinder its performance.

However, Disney remains hopeful. The studio believes Snow White may still pull ahead of A Working Man as more families head to cinemas over the weekend, with the film still resonating most with young girls and mothers, who have fewer options to choose from at the box office.

Meanwhile, A Working Man‘s success comes at an important moment for Amazon MGM Studios, which has recently seen the unexpected departure of studio head Jennifer Salke.