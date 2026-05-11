Pedro Pascal to Appear on Seth Meyers' Late Night Show to Promote 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

Pedro Pascal, the talented actor behind Din Djarin in ‘The Mandalorian’, is set to appear on Seth Meyers’ Late Night Show on Wednesday, May 13, to promote the upcoming film ‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’.

This exciting event is part of Pascal’s promotional tour for the movie, which hits theaters on May 22.

Pascal has been vocal about his commitment to the Star Wars franchise, stating, “I’m completely grateful.

It’s the longest creative relationship I’ve had, it’s the character that I’ve played the longest,” highlighting his dedication to the iconic character.

The Mandalorian and Grogu marks a significant shift for Lucasfilm, moving from streaming to theatrical releases. The film’s storyline revolves around Din Djarin and Grogu, with Pascal reprising his role alongside notable cast members Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White .

Director Jon Favreau has transformed the hit streaming series into a cinematic experience, bringing Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu to the big screen. The story follows their critical mission with the New Republic, showcasing a deeper bond between the duo.

Pascal was visibly emotional when he first read the script, calling it “magical” and “filmmaking at its finest”.

He’s set to appear on Seth Meyers’ Late Night Show, where he’ll likely share behind-the-scenes stories and insights into his character’s emotional journey.