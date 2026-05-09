Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby’s ‘Fantastic Four’ video sparks debate

The video of Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby resurfaced, raising questions about their mutual closeness.

In the clip, we can see Pedro Pascal and co-star Vanessa Kirby having a good time with each other during their Fantastic Four tour. The latter can be seen affectionately rubbing Pascal’s neck, hugging him, and holding his hand in the clip in multiple scenes of the clip.

The comments posted under the video on X, one noted, “At what point would this be considered adultery?” Another mentioned, “Pedro Pascal has a supernatural ability to look like he’s in love with every co-star and make the internet collapse just the same”.

Without knowing that neither of the actors is married, a third user wrote, “She didn’t have to be so inconsiderate towards her husband. You can see he’s not comfortable, but she doesn’t even care.”

However, a few people seemed to realize that Pedro Pascal made his romance with Luke Evans’ former boyfriend, Rafael Olarra, public only in February 2026. As the fans only learned about his relationship this year, it can’t be ruled out that Vanessa Kirby and Hollywood circles might have known about his sexuality.

The Fantastic Four was released in July 2025, a couple of months before Vanessa Kirby welcomed her first child with former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil. She has also been in a relationship for almost two years with British actor and Dua Lipa’s current boyfriend, Callum Turner.