'Great British Bake Off' Christmas special gets a special reunion

The stars of Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning sitcom Peep Show are set to make a special reunion in the iconic tent of The Great British Bake Off this festive season.

According to details, it is expected to be on air next month, The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off. The show featured David Mitchell and Olivia Colman alongside Isy Suttie, Matt King and Sophie Winkleman (better known to Peep Show fans as Dobby, Super Hans and Big Suze in the hit show) competing against one another in a seasonal special of the popular baking competition.

The actors will all don their festive jumpers as they’re put through their baking paces under the watchful eyes of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding are also back to host and cause even more chaos in the tent.

A noticeable absentee is Robert Webb, who made up one half of the show’s leading duo alongside David.

This Bake Off special marks the first time this collection of stars has been together on-screen since Peep Show ended in 2015.

While the cast last reunited in February 2024 at BFI Southbank to celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, Olivia Colman, Sophie Winkleman, and Matt King did not appear.

The cast have also worked together in the years since Peep Show, with Olivia appearing on Robert and David’s recent sketch show Mitchell & Webb Are Not Helping.

Despite ending a decade ago, Peep Show remains one of the most popular British sitcoms of the 21st century.

Premiering in 2003, the comedy followed friends Mark and Jeremy, who met at university and continued living together in their late twenties.

The show uniquely followed their lives by following their day through their point of view, with their internal thoughts presented as a voiceover. Ending in 2015 after nine seasons and 12 years, it’s still Channel 4’s longest-running sitcom.

Back in September, David Mitchell and his Peep Show co-star Robert Webb were asked on The One Show if the comedy would ever return.

“We said when it stopped that we weren’t absolutely ruling out visiting them again in their dotage,” David told the hosts.

“That remains the situation, but there are no plans,” Rob agreed.

No dates have been announced for The Great Peep Show Christmas Bake Off, except the special to air between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, as has been the case for similar crossover events featuring the stars of Heartstopper, It’s A Sin and Derry Girls.