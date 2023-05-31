PEMRA urges media to boycott responsibles of May 9 violence

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) PEMRA urged media to boycott those who are responsible for May 9 violence, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority issued regulations for all Television Channels which stated that every citizen can exercise their freedom of expression except in extraordinary situations.

The media watchdog said that statements which may incite incite violence, hatred and threat to peace of the society, are banned.

Ensuring peace is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies and authorities hold the right to take steps for that.

PEMRA stated that people’s lives were threatened by May 9 riots and state buildings and military installations were damaged. One political party carried out anti-state activities and efforts were made to spread hatred against the state and its institutions.

Earlier, Supreme Court (SC) declared that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) have no legal authority to suspend the license of any TV channel.

The ruling referred to Section 13 of the PEMRA ordinance, which clearly states that neither the Chairman nor any individual has the authority to suspend a licence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.