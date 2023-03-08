Pemra ban: LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Imran Khan’s plea

LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan on Wednesday recused himself from hearing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s plea challenging PEMRA’s ban on airing his speeches.

Justice Shahid Hassan referred the matter to the LHC chief Justice, requesting to fix it to another bench.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan had challenged the PEMRA notification to ban his live speeches telecast in LHC.

The petition was filed by Ahmed Pansota and Ishtiaq A Khan, stating that the PEMRA notification is a violation of Article 10(A) as the constitution of Pakistan gives the right to free speech.

Furthermore, the petition stated that the PEMRA order is a violation of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Sunday imposed a ban on broadcasting ‘live and recorded’ speeches and press conferences of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

“It has been observed that Imran Khan [Chairman PTI] in his speeches/statements is continuously alleging state institutions by leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” stated the notification issued by the regulatory authority.

