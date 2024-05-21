web analytics
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
PEMRA bans airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Tuesday refrained news channels from airing material about ‘ongoing court cases’ until a final verdict is announced, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the media regulatory authority imposed ban on news regarding subjudice cases and directed the channels to only air information that is in the public interest.

PEMRA also directed the media outlets to avoid expressing their ‘opinions on subjudice cases’. It also warned against discussing ongoing court cases in TV programmes in a way that could ‘influence’ investigations or the trial.

The regulatory body has emphasised that only information that is deemed necessary for the public will be allowed to be disseminated through media channels.

 

