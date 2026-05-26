Penélope Cruz shares about her 'Brain Aneurysm' diagnosis

Penelope Cruz took a bold step and revealed her Brain Aneurism. She thought she was going to die when she was told she could have a fatal condition, while preparing to film night scenes for “The Black Ball.”

In an interview with Variety, she noted, “And then when we’re about to go out, I was putting on my wig, and they said, ‘Oh, apparently you have some brain aneurysm. I thought I was about to die,”

On May 23, during the press conference at the Cannes Film Festival, she noted, “This was totally surreal in my life.” She also stated, “I thought, ‘It’s a total miracle. I have to, I must have this in me”

Cruz also praised the film’s production team for supporting her throughout the experience and reflected on how the ordeal connected to the movie’s themes.

She also said, “You experience these things together, yet despite all this, despite the hardship, you can move forward in life”.