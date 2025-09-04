Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke welcome twin boys

Hollywood star Penn Badgley and his wife, singer Domino Kirke, have become parents to identical twin boys, he revealed in an Instagram post.

In his latest post on the social site on Thursday, September 4, actor Penn Badgley, 38, confirmed that he and his wife, Domino Kirke, 42, have embraced parenthood once again, with their twin boys, months after they announced their second pregnancy this March.

With a glimpse of his tiny tots in the video, Badgley, who is currently on his ‘twin paternity leave’, said, “I’m whispering… I don’t want to wake them up.”

While the ‘You’ star did not share many details regarding the birth date or names of his sons, he confirmed his return to work on October 14, to promote his new book, titled ‘Crushmore’. “Truly proud of this one. Please check it out,” he said about the book.

Notably, besides the newborn twins, Badgley and Kirke, who got married in 2017, after three years of dating, are also parents to an elder son, born in August 2020, but the doting parents have not revealed his name in public yet.

Moreover, Kirke is also the mother of a 16-year-old elder son, whom she shares with her ex-partner, musician Morgan O’Kane.

